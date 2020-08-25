Onslow Memorial donates bike helmets for kids in East

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Organizations in Onslow County are gearing up to keep children safely active during the COVID-19 pandemic. One effort from Onslow Memorial Hospital is providing bicycle helmets through a state grant.

Hospital leaders donated 60 bicycle helmets Tuesday morning to the Jacksonville Police, Safe kids, and the United Way of Onslow County's CHEW program.

The organizations will distribute the helmets to children who need them and might otherwise go without the safety equipment.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows children between five and 14 years of age visit emergency rooms for bicycle-related injuries more than other recreational activity.

"I mean I feel like it's a big need, trauma is kind of one of the biggest things that affects

Children - wearing a helmet is one of the easiest ways to prevent those events," said Danielle Ballas with Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Each helmet will also come with an educational bike safety booklet.

