Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for interested residents to apply to its Fall 2020 Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the academy begins Thursday, September 3, 2020 and will meet every Thursday night for 10 weeks from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. They complete the training on November 5.

The Onslow County Sheriff Office academy is a 30-hour program to provide that attending information about the people, assignments, equipment, policies, law, and overall operation of the Sheriff’s Office.

They say the goal is to ensure citizens in the program understand what is involved in policing today's environment and also to help deputies understand the community better through one-on-one interactions and dialogue.

All Onslow County Citizens 18 years old and older are eligible to apply. A criminal background check covering the past 5 years is required and will be evaluated for acceptance into the Academy.

A criminal background check is obtained through the Onslow County District Court’s Office. The County does charge a fee for the check.

Citizens with a current NC Concealed Handgun Permit do not need to obtain an additional background check; show proof of current North Carolina-issued CHP when applying for a seat in the academy.

Seats are limited to the first 20 eligible applicants. Contact Captain Bruce Dixon at bruce_dixon@onslowcountync.gov, or 910-989-4007 to obtain an application and further instructions to complete the applicant process. You may also email sheriff@onslowcountync.gov to request an application.

