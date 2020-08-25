OFFICIALS: Estimated +182,000 gallons of wastewater spills into New River

Camp Lejeune, N.C. (WITN) - The Marine Corps says that an estimated 182,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into the New River due to a busted sewer line.

Camp Lejeune officials say that public works was notified around 4 p.m. on Monday of the sewer line break along Brewster Blvd. between Holcombe Blvd. and Stone Street.

In order to repair the line, officials say that the wastewater lift station near the Wilson Blvd. bridge had to be temporarily shut down.

We’re told that tanker trucks were used to prevent the lift station from overflowing during the repairs, but that peak wastewater flows from households resulted in an overflow.

Crews say they were able to prevent 140,000 gallons of wastewater from reaching the New River, but that an estimated 182,110 gallons still made it to the waterway.

The sewer line was repaired around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Surface water samples at the spill site have been taken by the base in cooperation with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, base officials say.

