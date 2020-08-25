New crosswalks being installed in Greenville
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy local roadway is being modified to make it safer for pedestrians.
Two new crosswalks on East Tenth Street in Greenville are being installed, including ramps for people with disabilities.
The construction has temporarily closed the right eastbound lane with work on the westbound side of the road expected later this week.
