NCEL 08-24-20

Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request made by Trillium, a crisis management agency, to fund its Hotels for Health program. It was created under Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 Recovery Act to provide the homeless with temporary housing while shelters are closed.