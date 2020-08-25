Advertisement

NCEL 08-24-20

NCEL 08-24-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chief Justice Beasley extends emergency court directives

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order Monday extending and modifying several emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Politics

GOP convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings for future

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Hurricane

Marco makes landfall; Laura expected to strengthen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as is approaches Louisiana. Tropical Storm is forecast to strengthen over the gulf of Mexico.

Coronavirus

262 new COVID-19 cases last week, 2 more clusters at ECU as students begin move-out

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU says there are six positive cases at Jones Hall and another six at White Hall.

Latest News

News

FEMA turns down homeless housing funding, leaving nearly 150 people nowhere to go

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request made by Trillium, a crisis management agency, to fund its Hotels for Health program. It was created under Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 Recovery Act to provide the homeless with temporary housing while shelters are closed.

News

Local delegates tout Republican response at National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Muggy and hot; Slight rain chance early

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
It'll be a muggy and warm day on Tuesday.

News

Blessing Loom, Gifting Circles called pyramid schemes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Blessing Loom, Gifting Circles called pyramid schemes

News

Food Lion To Go Online Ordering adds more cities in Eastern Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Food Lion is making grocery shopping a little easier amid the COVID-19 pandemic by adding more Food Lion Grocery stores in Eastern Carolina to its To Go Online Ordering.

News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week at Washington Regional Medical Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Washington Regional Medical Center is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week.