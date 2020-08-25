NC Insurance Commissioner pushing for more protective gear for firefighters.

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says the state is working to get gear to fire departments around the state to protect personnel from the coronavirus.

Causey is making a round of stops at fire departments in the east, including Camp Lejeune Fire Services.

He says its firefighters are prepared to respond to emergencies at Camp Lejeune just like many of the departments around the base.

Causey says, “I’m very impressed with what I’ve seen. Organization, the efficiency that’s been incorporated here and the use of technology to keep our firefighters and first responders safe.”

The insurance commissioner and state fire marshal has been leading a charge to get protective masks into the hands of firefighters and paramedics.

He’s secured 10,000 KN 95 masks that are being distributed around the state.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.