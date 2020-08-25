Advertisement

Morehead City stores evacuated due to natural gas leak

Gas leak
Gas leak(WMTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A major natural gas leak is forcing the evacuation of several businesses in Morehead City.

The Morehead City Fire Department is on the scene at Crystal Coast Plaza, which is on U.S. 70.

The fire department says stores like Petsmart, TJ Maxx and West Marine are shut down and are being evacuated.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

