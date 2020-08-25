Laura now a hurricane; Significant strengthening likely

Marco makes landfall as a TS with Laura still threatening. Remnant moisture may work into our area late this week @engelWx pic.twitter.com/wdxgxQteKo — WITN Headlines (@WITN) August 25, 2020

Hurricane Laura

Category: Category 1

Max Winds: 75 mph

Central Pressure: 991 mb

Movement: west-northwest 17 mph

Laura is expected to continue strengthening before a landfall Wednesday night. (WITN)

Hurricane Laura is beginning to move back over open water and in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent data suggests further organization and strengthening in the days ahead. The storm is expected to move northwest at 20 mph and make landfall Wednesday night near the Texas/Louisiana border. With low shear and warm sea surface temperatures the storm could possible reach category 3 strength with winds near 115 mph at the time of landfall.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco officially made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a tropical storm. The system went under significant weakening because of high shear in the area.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.