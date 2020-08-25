Advertisement

Laura moving into Gulf; Significant strengthening likely

Laura may reach category 3 strength at landfall.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tropical Storm Laura

Category: Tropical Storm

Max Winds: 65 mph

Central Pressure: 995 mb

Movement: west-northwest 17 mph

Laura is expected to reach near category 3 strength on Wednesday.
Laura is expected to reach near category 3 strength on Wednesday.(WITN)

Tropical Storm Laura is beginning to move back over open water and in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent data suggests further organization and strengthening in the days ahead. The storm is expected to move northwest at 20 mph and make landfall Wednesday night near the Texas/Louisiana border. With low shear and warm sea surface temperatures the storm could possible reach category 3 strength with winds near 115 mph at the time of landfall.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco officially made landfall on the Louisiana coast as a tropical storm. The system went under significant weakening because of high shear in the area.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Less rain; More heat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
It'll be a muggy and warm day on Tuesday.

Hurricane

Marco nears hurricane strength as Laura hits Haiti

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT

Weather

Updated tracks show landfall in Louisiana for both Laura and Marco

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 22

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT

Latest News

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-19-2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020