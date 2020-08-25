Jim’s Forecast: Less rain; More heat
Rain chances will be falling on Tuesday, but temperatures will be climbing
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Tuesday
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with winds picking up from the southwest at 8 to 12 mph. The temp will peak in the upper 80s with the muggy air resulting in a heat index in the middle 90s. Rain chances will be low with the best chance at a stray shower before 10am. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s through sunset.
Wednesday through Friday
High pressure will strengthen along the east coast from mid through late week bringing mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest each afternoon at 5 to 10 mph with highs reaching the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible well inland. The heat index will run around 101 degrees each afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday
The remnant low pressure that was Laura will likely pass just to our north on Saturday. Showers and a few storms will be likely on Saturday, but winds will likely stay below 25 mph. The low will move offshore Saturday night with drier air moving in behind the storm on Sunday. The timing on the rain may shift anywhere from midday Friday through midday Sunday.