IRS might still owe you $500 stimulus check

Stimulus check
Stimulus check(MGN Image)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The IRS might still owe you a $500 stimulus check.

On Friday, the IRS announced it would reopen the registration period for taxpayers who did not receive the $500 per child payment earlier this year.

Under the CARES Act, families received a $500 credit for children under 17. However, some families did not receive credit for all of their dependents.

People who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits, and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and have not used the Non-Filers tool to provide information on their child should do so by September 30.

If you used the tool after May 5, the IRS says no action is needed.

You can expect stimulus payment by October.

For more information, the link below will take you to the official IRS webpage.

