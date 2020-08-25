Healthcare experts say questions remain with convalescent plasma treatment

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - With the FDA authorizing the emergency use of convalescent plasma on Sunday-- which is plasma from those that have recovered from a disease-- some doctors and researches are encouraged about it’s use against COVID-19.

However, healthcare experts do say there is still more that needs to be done.

On Sunday President Trump made the announcement about the FDA’s approval, and with some raising questions about the timing of the decision, some doctors say there are questions that remain about it’s effectiveness.

"That's the concern. That, not so much that it's going to cause harm, because that's extremely unlikely, although it's possible. It's more that, is it really going to make a difference?" asks Dr. Ronald May, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast.

Even with some of the unknowns, with a thousand patients still hospitalized across North Carolina, hospitals like CarolinaEast in New Bern need every resource available to them.

"We want to have every reasonable option we're allowed to have to help folks. Because we don't want anyone to be harmed by this. We want them to get through as best as they can get through," May adds.

CarolinaEast began treating a patient using convalescent plasma for the first time on Tuesday, but some doctors across the nation have already seen it’s benefits.

"I've been using it for patients since March and we think it might have some benefit. It's not large, it's not a breakthrough, it's not a miracle cure but it's been around for other infectious diseases for millennia," explains Dr. Vin Gupta from the University of Washington.

But the treatment is only possible if there is a steady flow of recovered patients donating that plasma.

"What I've told people is I can't make this. I can only harvest it. I cannot make these antibodies only people can," says Robert Rainer, the Medical Director at The Blood Connection.

The Blood Connection’s goal is roughly 200 units a day to service their hospitals. But right now, they’re averaging only 60-80 units per day -- just about the same number as their daily demand.

And though they’re lucky to just about break-even, that’s not been the case in many states.

"In North and South Carolina we've been lucky we've been able to get it on a readily available basis because that's not been the case in other parts of the country," Rainer adds.

Rainer says they started antibody testing about 3 months ago, initially seeing about 1% of those tests come back positive.

Now, they're seeing roughly 5% of those tests return positive results.

He adds that while many people with severe cases have been coming to donate because they understand the need, they need more people with mild cases to donate as well.

The Blood Connection explains that eastern North Carolina has been a very proactive region and that researchers at the Brody School of Medicine at ECU have been great partners in helping encourage donors to fill the need for plasma.

