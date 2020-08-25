Advertisement

Great Harvest Bread in Greenville closed after employee exposed to COVID-19

The business has a sign posted on the door saying they are closed.
A Greenville restaurant is closed after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
A Greenville restaurant is closed after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Great Harvest Bread in Greenville is closed after an employee was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the business says they are closed until further notice. They say this employee has undergone testing while in quarantine.

Great Harvest says they will make sure the store is cleaned, disinfected, and all health and safety measures are taken before re-opening.

