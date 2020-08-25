Advertisement

Governor Cooper Announces $175 Million to assist with rental, utility payments for North Carolinians

(Terri Russell)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced $175 million to help North Carolinians with rental and utility payment support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement includes three programs designed to work together to help people avoid eviction and pay their bills.

Approximately $94 million of the funding will be disbursed by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) to support rental and utility payments and prevent evictions for those with a demonstrated need. The funding will be distributed to eligible community agencies around the state that will work directly with North Carolinians on an application and disbursement process. The fund includes $28 million from federal Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding and the remaining $66 million from CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) money.

About $53 million of the funding is designated for the Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus (ESG-CV) Program through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). The federal ESG-CV money is intended for families experiencing homelessness or who face a more immediate risk of homelessness and will be distributed by similar community agencies handling NCORR’s program. This innovative model will help streamline the process for families. Once a person applies, local community agencies will determine which program they are eligible for and then complete the application quickly.

Another $28 million of federal funding will be administered by local governments through the North Carolina Department of Commerce. This money also comes from the federal CDBG-CV program and will be administered by incorporated municipalities under 50,000 residents and counties under 200,000 residents that apply to participate. Local governments are encouraged to prioritize the money locally to help their residents pay rent and outstanding utility bills. In addition, the funds may provide support for internet access, food distribution, COVID-19 testing and diagnosis and employment training for health care workers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Detectives connect cold case to Washington county, ask for help

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
Detectives from Florida are in eastern Carolina asking for help in identifying the victim in a 1982 cold case.

News

Postal workers protest in Greenville

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Postal workers here in the East, alongside other organizations stood together to demand funding for the United States Postal Service.

News

Carolina Pick 4 players win $9.2 million with 9-9-9-9

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The numbers 9-9-9-9 in Monday night’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $9.2 million win for lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the game.

News

ECU faculty prepares to transition online

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Professors with difficult courses to teach online are preparing to still give their students the same experience.

Hurricane

Laura stronger with landfall 24-hours away

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status as it approaches the Gulf coast Wednesday night.

Latest News

News

Havelock Police charge man with having illegal marijuana grow operation

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Havelock Police Department says an anonymous tip about an illegal marijuana grow operation turned up 149 pot plants and landed a man behind bars.

News

Healthcare experts say questions remain with convalescent plasma treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
On Sunday President Trump made the announcement about the FDA's approval, but some doctors say there are questions that remain about it's effectiveness.

News

Onslow Memorial donates bike helmets for kids in East

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Organizations in Onslow County are gearing up to keep children safely active during the COVID-19 pandemic. One effort from Onslow Memorial Hospital is providing bicycle helmets through a state grant.

News

Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office law enforcement academy open to applicants

News

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 9 inmates, 2 detention officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday August 25, nine inmates at the Pitt County Detention Center have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Two detention officers have tested positive as well.