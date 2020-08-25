Food Lion To Go Online Ordering adds more cities in Eastern Carolina

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Food Lion is making grocery shopping a little easier amid the COVID-19 pandemic by adding more Food Lion Grocery stores in Eastern Carolina to its To Go Online Ordering.

On Monday, the chain expanded its To Go Online Ordering. Customers in Chocowinity, Ayden, and Greenville can now use the Food Lion website or app to place orders, and set up a time to pick up your purchase without ever needing to go inside the store.

Other locations, such as Washington and Winterville also offer the service. You can also link your MVP card to your account so you can still save money.

