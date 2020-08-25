ECU housing quarantined COVID-19 students at Paramount 3800

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve learned which apartment complex East Carolina University is housing students who need to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19.

Public records show that the university has entered a 10-month agreement with Paramount 3800.

The contract provided by the university shows the leasing of 48 bed spaces for $313 each.

The total of the contract comes out to $141,041.75

We’ve reached out to ECU to find out how the quarantine/isolation process and rent payment for the students works.

