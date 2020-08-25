Advertisement

ECU housing quarantined COVID-19 students at Paramount 3800

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve learned which apartment complex East Carolina University is housing students who need to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19.

Public records show that the university has entered a 10-month agreement with Paramount 3800.

The contract provided by the university shows the leasing of 48 bed spaces for $313 each.

The total of the contract comes out to $141,041.75

We’ve reached out to ECU to find out how the quarantine/isolation process and rent payment for the students works.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

ECU

ECU has third-largest fall enrollment

Updated: moments ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU says total enrollment at 28,798 for the fall semester.

News

COVID-19: Wayne County sees four more deaths

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Wayne County says there were four additional deaths, bringing their total number so far to 50.

Crime

POLICE: Men involved in deadly Greenville gunfight had been at cookout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday on Summerhaven Drive in Greenville.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Increasing sunshine and heat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Clearing skies from north to south.

Latest News

Hurricane

Laura now a hurricane; Significant strengthening likely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Laura has strengthened to a category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach category 3 status as it approaches the Gulf coast Wednesday night.

Local

Great Harvest Bread in Greenville closed after employee exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Great Harvest Bread says they are closed until further notice.

News

Healthy Habits: Don’t put cancer screenings on hold during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
The number of people diagnosed with cancer has dropped significantly, but it’s not because cancer is taking a break.

Crime

POLICE: Man charged after woman’s body found in woods

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police arrested Tommy Heath, 58, from Kinston Monday afternoon.

Morning Show

Healthy Habits: Don’t put cancer screenings on hold during pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
Vidant Health says routine cancer screenings dropped by 90% from February to April because less people are getting screened during the pandemic.

News

Chief Justice Beasley extends emergency court directives

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order Monday extending and modifying several emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.