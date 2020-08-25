ECU has third-largest fall enrollment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite coronavirus concerns, East Carolina University saw the third-highest number of students for a fall semester.

The university takes a census on the 10th day of classes. That shows total enrollment at 28,798, an increase of 147 students from last fall.

ECU said it received more than 20,000 freshmen applications, the most in the university’s history.

“In challenging times, people often turn to higher education as a path to a brighter future. A growing student body means greater opportunities for many students, and ECU is looking forward to providing these talented students an affordable, world-class education while expanding access.”

ECU says graduate school enrollment is up by 172 students, while undergrads dropped slightly by 25 students.

Among the freshmen, most are from Wake County, followed by Mecklenburg, Pitt, and Guilford counties.

Classes are on pause for the semester after the university decided Sunday to switch to online courses for undergraduates due to multiple clusters of COVID-19 on campus during the first two weeks of the semester.

