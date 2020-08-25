Drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week at Washington Regional Medical Center

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Washington Regional Medical Center is offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week.

WRMC says the testing will take place Tuesday and Wednesday this week from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You need to show proper ID and insurance cards, but will not be turned away for inability to pay.

For more information, you can call 252-793-4135. No appointment is necessary.

