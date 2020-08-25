Advertisement

AAC postpones soccer and volleyball competition to spring 2021

By American Athletic Conference
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (AAC) – The American Athletic Conference announced today that it will postpone all competition and conference championships in the sports of men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball until the spring of 2021 to align with the NCAA championship season. A decision regarding cross country competition will be forthcoming pending further NCAA clarification.

The decision was approved by the conference’s athletic directors and senior woman administrators following the NCAA Division I Board of Directors’ confirmation that NCAA Division I fall championships would move to the spring.

“We remain committed to providing our student-athletes a quality experience and competing at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics,” said American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco. “We were prepared to conduct competition in the fall in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball, but moving to the spring was in the best interest of our student-athletes as it will align our schedules to allow our teams to compete for national championships.”

The American will announce the spring regular season and championship formats and schedules after the NCAA Division I Council clarifies the revised playing and practice season and championship formats.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AAC postpones soccer and volleyball competition to spring 2021

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

NC State pauses all athletic activities due to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

Adebayo registers double-double, Heat sweep Pacers to advance

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 19 rebounds for the Heat, who made it out of the first round for the first time since 2016.

Sports

Playoff trips have Hurricanes aiming for growth, deeper run

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Latest News

Sports

Preseason AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, UNC No. 18

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

NC State pauses all athletic activities due to COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
NC State has temporarily paused all athletic-related activities due to an identified cluster within its programs.

Sports

Preseason AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, UNC No. 18

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
No. 18 North Carolina is ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2016.

Sports

Playoff trips have Hurricanes aiming for growth, deeper run

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By AARON BEARD
The Carolina Hurricanes have moved past a long playoff drought and look ready to remain a postseason fixture. They just have to figure out what changes will carry them even farther.

Sports

ECU Interim Chancellor confident football will kick off but with limited fans and no tailgating on Pirate property

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said late Sunday morning he is confident Pirate football will play its home opener September 12th against Marshall.

Sports

UNC clears athletes to practice; football to resume Monday

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
UNC has cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities earlier this week.