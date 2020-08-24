Advertisement

Two more COVID-19 clusters found at ECU dorms

Masks are required for people on ECU's campus.
Masks are required for people on ECU's campus.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University says clusters of COVID-19 cases have been found at two more dorms on campus.

The university says there are six positive cases at Jones Hall and another six at White Hall.

This makes 11 clusters identified on campus since students returned to classes two weeks ago.

ECU has paused instruction until Wednesday when it plans to start virtual classes for all undergraduates.

