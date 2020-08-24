Advertisement

School cafeteria worker tests positive for virus

A cafeteria worker at this Washington school has tested positive for COVID-19
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington elementary school cafeteria didn’t prepare any meals today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Beaufort County School Superintendent Matthew Cheeseman said they learned late Saturday that a nutrition employee at Eastern Elementary School came back with the positive test result.

No children have been inside the school as the district is doing remote learning.

Cheeseman said other nutrition employees were informed, while the cafeteria was shut down so that the area could be deep cleaned.

The superintendent sais this was the first case of a positive school employee inside their schools.

He said they are awaiting word on when the cafeteria can reopen. In the meantime, meal prep is being done at a different school.

Eastern Elementary does have exceptional children in the building, but Cheeseman said those students don’t use the cafeteria.

