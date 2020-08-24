Portion of Highway 11 in Pitt County shut down after wreck

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a portion of Highway 11 will be closed until around 10:00 a.m. after a semi-truck crashed early Monday morning.

According to the Hugo Volunteer Fire Department, the truck crashed in the northbound lane on Highway 11 South at S. Highland Avenue near Grifton at around 5:00.

Firefighters say all northbound lanes are detouring down S. Highland to Contentnea Drive and Grifton-Hugo Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.