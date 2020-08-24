Advertisement

Portion of Highway 11 in Pitt County shut down after wreck

Emergency crews say a semi-truck was the only vehicle involved
Nobody hurt after semi-truck crash in Pitt County
Nobody hurt after semi-truck crash in Pitt County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a portion of Highway 11 will be closed until around 10:00 a.m. after a semi-truck crashed early Monday morning.

According to the Hugo Volunteer Fire Department, the truck crashed in the northbound lane on Highway 11 South at S. Highland Avenue near Grifton at around 5:00.

Firefighters say all northbound lanes are detouring down S. Highland to Contentnea Drive and Grifton-Hugo Road.

No injuries have been reported.

