Phillip’s Forecast: Some showers today with high humidity

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Monday & Tuesday

Moisture from Tropical Storm Marco will bring mostly cloudy skies early in the week. The higher humidity will bring a few showers and afternoon storms both Monday and Tuesday with the rain chance running around 40%. Highs will peak in the mid 80s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday. Overnight lows will only dip back to the low to mid 70s in the muggy air.

Wednesday through Friday

High pressure will strengthen along the east coast from mid through late week bringing mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest each afternoon at 5 to 10 mph with highs reaching the low 90s with a few mid 90s possible well inland.

Saturday and Sunday

The remnant low pressure that was Laura will likely pass just to our north on Saturday. Showers and a few storms will be likely on Saturday, but winds will likely stay below 25 mph. The low will move offshore Saturday night with drier air moving in behind the storm on Sunday. The timing on the rain may shift anywhere from midday Friday through midday Sunday.