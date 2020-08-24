Advertisement

NC State Athletics pauses activities due to COVID-19

By NC State Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. - NC State has temporarily paused all athletic-related activities due to an identified cluster within its programs. 

NC State Athletics will continue to follow all established protocols in consultation with campus and local health officials. 

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” said Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”  

