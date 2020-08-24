N.C. Attorney General, political science professor weigh in on state of mail-in voting

EASTERN CAROLINA, (WITN) - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before members of the House Committee on Oversight.

The members asked about policy changes that they say have caused critical delays as it pertains to mail-in voting.

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein says despite the current lawsuit, he’s still confident mail-in voting will be safe.

Stein said, “I sued the postal service, the postmaster general, because of my grave concerns about the damage he is inflicting to postal delivery.”

Stein says he needs to ensure the postal service can conduct business as usual.

“North Carolina got a letter from the post services saying that they didn’t think that they could get the ballots delivered in time, in compliance with North Carolina law,” said Stein.

During DeJoy’s testimony, he commits to ensuring ballots are delivered safely and on time. Some Democrats have accused him of politicizing the USPS, due to his connections to President Donald Trump.

DeJoy says though he donates to the GOP, he remains independent when it comes to work.

The Postmaster General began his congressional testimony assuring his commitment to ensuring ballots are delivered safely and on time. DeJoy denied sabotaging anything when it comes to mail-in voting. He denied claims of any ethical misconduct.

Still, when asked about his actions to put high-speed machines back, he said he would not.

ECU Political Science Professor Jody Baumgartner is not surprised by the hearing.

”The idea that the other side or the other team could get an advantage by, sort of, working the system in a certain way; that’s nothing new in American politics. That’s as old as The Republic itself,” Baumgartner said, “This is really nothing new. Elections are always highly and hotly-contested. The reason for that is very straight-forward—the stakes are so high.”

He says he’s less concerned with interference with mail-in voting and more concerned with the votes being counted on time.

Baumgartner said, “If anybody thinks that counting 100 or 120 million ballots is something simple and straight-forward, they’re sadly deceived.”

He anticipates there’s a good chance we won’t know who the winner will be on election night, but believes the country can make it happen, despite the pandemic.

“We had elections immediately after 9/11. We do elections well, right? I didn’t say we do them perfectly. I said that we do them well,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner says it may be messy until we get there though. He feels, come January, the president the country elects will be believed to be the true winner.

And Stein is still moving forward with legal action.

Stein said, “I will do everything in my power to make sure that the post office continues to serve the people of North Carolina.”

The chair of the House Oversight Committee said DeJoy can expect to be subpoenaed if he doesn’t turn USPS documents over to the committee.

Last week, DeJoy said he will suspend all initiatives until after the election. And Congressman G. K. Butterfield also said he’s confident the postal service can handle the influx.

