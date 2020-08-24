Multiple teachers back at Greenville primary school after quarantine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools now says all teachers were tested, cleared, and have returned to work.

ORIGINAL STORY

Several teachers at a Greenville primary school are in quarantine.

A Pitt County Schools spokeswoman confirmed around seven third-grade teachers that work at Wintergreen Primary School are in quarantine.

Jennifer Johnson said none of the group has tested positive for COVID-19 and that the quarantine is being done as a precaution.

Johnson said the school system’s process is that if someone is showing symptoms, they check to see if they’ve been around anyone who has tested positive and contact tracing is then done. Those people are then asked to quarantine.

No students have been quarantined at the school, and Johnson said the teachers are able to teach virtually while substitute teachers are available, if needed.

