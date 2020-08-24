Move-out process underway at ECU dorms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The move-out process is well underway at East Carolina University, less than 24 hours after the university announced it was ending in-person classes for undergraduates.

The university is taking Monday and Tuesday off to allow both students and instructors the chance to make adjustments to the transition.

The move-out comes just two weeks after classes began for the fall semester. In those two weeks, ECU discovered nine different clusters of COVID-19 on campus.

“Scary situation...apprehensions...there were, unfortunately, some students didn’t do what they needed to do.”

While it appears many students are moving out of the dorms, students that do stay on campus will be moved into a smaller number of buildings and be spread out.

ECU says students can still withdraw from courses for the first 8-week block with financial penalty until Friday.

