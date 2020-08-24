Move-out process underway at ECU dorms
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The move-out process is well underway at East Carolina University, less than 24 hours after the university announced it was ending in-person classes for undergraduates.
The university is taking Monday and Tuesday off to allow both students and instructors the chance to make adjustments to the transition.
The move-out comes just two weeks after classes began for the fall semester. In those two weeks, ECU discovered nine different clusters of COVID-19 on campus.
While it appears many students are moving out of the dorms, students that do stay on campus will be moved into a smaller number of buildings and be spread out.
ECU says students can still withdraw from courses for the first 8-week block with financial penalty until Friday.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.