Marines make COVID safety repairs and additions for primary school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune Marines helped a primary school in Jacksonville get ready to reopen and allow students to return to school safely.

Johnson Primary Elementary school staff welcomed Marines to school Monday. The Marines, who over a span of a couple months, assisted school staff to improve the school with COVID-19 safety measures.

Together, school staff and Marines made repairs in the building, moved furniture, built an outdoor classroom, and installed “sneeze-guards” glass partitions for in-person learning in classrooms.

After months of being closed, Johnson Primary School and Marines welcomed students back to school Monday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.