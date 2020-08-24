Advertisement

Marco weakening off Louisiana; Laura expected to hit there much stronger

Both systems are expected to arrive along the Gulf Coast within about 60 hours of each other.
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is centered just south of central Cuba. The exposure to land has kept the wind speeds below hurricane strength. Max winds with the midday Monday update are 60 mph. Despite more land exposure in its path, it is not expected to fall below tropical storm strength. Once Laura clears the northwestern corner of Cuba, it is forecast to intensify fairly rapidly, with forecasts projecting category two hurricane strength by Wednesday night. It is still forecast to make landfall in the U.S. Wednesday night or early Thursday along the upper Texas or Louisiana coast.

Tropical Storm Marco

Marco has been undergoing significant wind shear causing the storm to weaken. The storm is expected to continue weakening as it nears the Louisiana coast Monday night. As of midday Monday, the storms max winds are down to 50 mph and those are confined to a small area well northeast of the center. The storm is expected to weaken further as it moves into southern Louisiana.

