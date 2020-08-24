Advertisement

Local delegates tout Republican response at National Convention

The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.
The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.(WITN)
By Matthew Herchik
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - All eyes across the nation are on Charlotte as the Republican National Convention got underway Monday morning.

With President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in North Carolina, local delegates and party leaders say this week is an opportunity for their party to respond to the momentum Democrats gained after their convention last week.

The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

"What is being done now, is being done well, and for the benefit of the majority of the country," says Carl Mischka, the Chairman of the GOP's 3rd Congressional District. "I think this man has a plan to continue it," Mischka adds.

With a scaled-back convention due to the coronavirus, local delegates say the stakes of this convention are higher than ever.

"The next 70-some days are so crucial to the future of the country," Mischka explains.

Last week Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden, who selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Local leaders say now is the Republican party’s chance to respond.

"I think we have the benefit of being the second convention, we can see what was flat and unimaginable. And hopefully our people are going to do a better job," says Mischka.

After the FDA announced emergency authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, experts say the pandemic will remain front and center for many voters; as well as the state of the economy.

“In many respects, when you say the economy and you say the pandemic, they’re almost one in the same as an issue,” explains Peter Francia, a Political Science Professor at ECU.

Monday's speakers include South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr.

But when the week ends, the President is expected to make his acceptance speech from the White House-- a move some people are expressing an issue with.

"It's really hard to gauge what's proper or improper because we've never done a virtual convention before," says Francia.

President Trump is expected to take part in all four nights of the convention.

Speakers will appear from various locations throughout the week with much of the convention taking place virtually after Monday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Marco makes landfall; Laura expected to strengthen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as is approaches Louisiana. Tropical Storm is forecast to strengthen over the gulf of Mexico.

News

Williamston outdoor theater space to be revitalized

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Residents of Martin County can expect to see a new project coming to downtown Williamson this fall.

News

Marines make COVID safety repairs and additions for primary school

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Camp Lejeune Marines helped a primary school in Jacksonville get ready to reopen and allow students to return to school safely.

News

N.C. Attorney General, political science professor weigh in on state of mail-in voting

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Attorney General Josh Stein says despite the current lawsuit, he’s still confident mail-in voting will be safe.

Latest News

News

Global Zoom outage disrupts online learning for students in East

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Global outages Monday with the Zoom video conference system caused problems for many Eastern Carolina students learning from home.

News

Governor Cooper urges extension to the Census deadline

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Roy Cooper joined a coalition of governors from Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington to urge the US Census Bureau to extend the Census through October 31 to help ensure a complete count.

News

FEMA turns down homeless housing funding, leaving nearly 150 people nowhere to go

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request made by Trillium, a crisis management agency, to fund its Hotels for Health program. It was created under Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 Recovery Act to provide the homeless with temporary housing while shelters are closed.

News

Final blood drive at ECU due to COVID cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
As ECU students and faculty prepare to switch to online learning for the fall semester, they're also rolling up their sleeves for one final blood drive.

News

Greenville Recreation and Parks launching new SOAR program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Greenville Recreation and Parks launching new SOAR program

Coronavirus

School cafeteria worker tests positive for virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Washington elementary school cafeteria didn’t prepare any meals today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.