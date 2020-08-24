Local delegates tout Republican response at National Convention

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - All eyes across the nation are on Charlotte as the Republican National Convention got underway Monday morning.

With President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in North Carolina, local delegates and party leaders say this week is an opportunity for their party to respond to the momentum Democrats gained after their convention last week.

The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

"What is being done now, is being done well, and for the benefit of the majority of the country," says Carl Mischka, the Chairman of the GOP's 3rd Congressional District. "I think this man has a plan to continue it," Mischka adds.

With a scaled-back convention due to the coronavirus, local delegates say the stakes of this convention are higher than ever.

"The next 70-some days are so crucial to the future of the country," Mischka explains.

Last week Democrats officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden, who selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Local leaders say now is the Republican party’s chance to respond.

"I think we have the benefit of being the second convention, we can see what was flat and unimaginable. And hopefully our people are going to do a better job," says Mischka.

After the FDA announced emergency authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19, experts say the pandemic will remain front and center for many voters; as well as the state of the economy.

“In many respects, when you say the economy and you say the pandemic, they’re almost one in the same as an issue,” explains Peter Francia, a Political Science Professor at ECU.

Monday's speakers include South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr.

But when the week ends, the President is expected to make his acceptance speech from the White House-- a move some people are expressing an issue with.

"It's really hard to gauge what's proper or improper because we've never done a virtual convention before," says Francia.

President Trump is expected to take part in all four nights of the convention.

Speakers will appear from various locations throughout the week with much of the convention taking place virtually after Monday.

