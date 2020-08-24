Jim’s Forecast: Muggy with a few storms Monday afternoon
Sun breaks will be intermittent as Marco's moisture brings muggy
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Monday & Tuesday
The Bermuda High that will help keep Marco and Laura well away from Eastern N.C. will encourage more of a southwesterly flow of air across the Atlantic seaboard. This air flow will draw moisture from the tropical systems into the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere across the Southeastern U.S. The moisture increase will bring a few showers and afternoon storms through the start of the work week. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph with patchy cloud cover racing across the sky. Overnight lows will only dip back to the low to mid 70s in the muggy air.
Wednesday & Thursday
High pressure will strengthen along the east coast late week bring mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest each afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
A low pressure system and attached cold front will sweep over the mid-Atlantic to end the work week, giving us a better shot at showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 90s ahead of the rain’s arrival with winds increasing up to 7 to 15 mph out of the southwest. Severe weather is not expected at this time, however if the front starts to show better structure on its approach, that may change.