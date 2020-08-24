Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Muggy with a few storms Monday afternoon

Sun breaks will be intermittent as Marco's moisture brings muggy
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Monday & Tuesday

The Bermuda High that will help keep Marco and Laura well away from Eastern N.C. will encourage more of a southwesterly flow of air across the Atlantic seaboard. This air flow will draw moisture from the tropical systems into the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere across the Southeastern U.S. The moisture increase will bring a few showers and afternoon storms through the start of the work week. Winds will blow out of the southwest at 7 to 12 mph with patchy cloud cover racing across the sky. Overnight lows will only dip back to the low to mid 70s in the muggy air.

Wednesday & Thursday

High pressure will strengthen along the east coast late week bring mostly sunny skies and hotter temps. Winds will blow out of the west to southwest each afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

A low pressure system and attached cold front will sweep over the mid-Atlantic to end the work week, giving us a better shot at showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 90s ahead of the rain’s arrival with winds increasing up to 7 to 15 mph out of the southwest. Severe weather is not expected at this time, however if the front starts to show better structure on its approach, that may change.

Latest News

Hurricane

Marco weakening on Monday; Laura likely to be much stronger

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are both expected to reach hurricane strength before hitting Louisiana.

Weather

Updated tracks show landfall in Louisiana for both Laura and Marco

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday, August 22

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Latest News

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 8-20-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast - 8-19-2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-18-2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for August 18, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-17-2020

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- 8-17-2020

Hurricane

Josephine downgraded; Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Josephine is losing strength northeast of Puerto Rico.