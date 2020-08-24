Greenville Recreation and Parks launching new SOAR program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Keeping students active and engaged is the message behind a new initiative with the Greenville Recreation and Parks Department.

The Department is launching the new SOAR program with emphasis on staying social and successful in school while distance learning.

SOAR stands for Student Outreach And Recreation. Activities including music, art, and P.E. to help keep kids active and social while staff also provide academic support and tutoring during periods of time when students are learning from home.

Heather White with Greenville Recreation and Parks said it is all about keeping kids engaged.

“We want him to have some type of social engagement while they are out during select weeks. We also understand that while they are out of school they are still in remote learning session even though they’re not in class,” said White.

The full day program runs for 17 weeks and will be hosted at both the Eppes Recreation Center and Boyd Lee Park in Greenville.

