Global Zoom outage disrupts online learning for students in East

Craven County schools online learning disruption
Craven County schools online learning disruption
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Global outages Monday with the Zoom video conference system caused problems for many Eastern Carolina students learning from home.

This outage is among one of many problems school districts across the state have experienced since beginning the new school year..

According to Craven County school leaders, the outages began around eight Monday morning just as students were logging on for their online classes and affected several counties including Craven, Lenior and Pitt.

The problems kept businesses and students from joining meetings relating to either work or remote learning. It comes just after a week of other online learning challenges. Monday’s Zoom issues decreased as the day continued.

“Across the state we have challenges last week, experienced hiccups this morning It important for families to be flexible and understanding, this is all new territory and we are trying our hardest,” said Craven County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Wagner.

Pitt, Lenoir, and Craven school representatives said their issues with the site Monday morning are now resolved. Martin and Beaufort county leaders said they were not affected because their school districts do not use zoom for remote learning.

