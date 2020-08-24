Advertisement

Final blood drive at ECU due to COVID cases

Blood Drive
Blood Drive(WTOK)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As ECU students and faculty prepare to switch to online learning for the fall semester, they're also rolling up their sleeves for one final blood drive.

Due to the switch to remote learning, ECU has canceled all blood drives scheduled through the fall semester.

The September 4th blood drive will be one last chance to give blood. The drive will be held at the Greenville Mall beside JCPenney from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The American Red Cross will also be giving away a pair of socks as a free gift to those who take time to donate.

Latest News

Hurricane

Marco makes landfall; Laura expected to strengthen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as is approaches Louisiana. Tropical Storm is forecast to strengthen over the gulf of Mexico.

News

Williamston outdoor theater space to be revitalized

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Residents of Martin County can expect to see a new project coming to downtown Williamson this fall.

News

Marines make COVID safety repairs and additions for primary school

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Camp Lejeune Marines helped a primary school in Jacksonville get ready to reopen and allow students to return to school safely.

News

Local delegates tout Republican response at National Convention

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

News

N.C. Attorney General, political science professor weigh in on state of mail-in voting

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Attorney General Josh Stein says despite the current lawsuit, he’s still confident mail-in voting will be safe.

Latest News

News

Global Zoom outage disrupts online learning for students in East

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Global outages Monday with the Zoom video conference system caused problems for many Eastern Carolina students learning from home.

News

Governor Cooper urges extension to the Census deadline

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Roy Cooper joined a coalition of governors from Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington to urge the US Census Bureau to extend the Census through October 31 to help ensure a complete count.

News

FEMA turns down homeless housing funding, leaving nearly 150 people nowhere to go

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request made by Trillium, a crisis management agency, to fund its Hotels for Health program. It was created under Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 Recovery Act to provide the homeless with temporary housing while shelters are closed.

News

Greenville Recreation and Parks launching new SOAR program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Coronavirus

School cafeteria worker tests positive for virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Washington elementary school cafeteria didn’t prepare any meals today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.