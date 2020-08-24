Final blood drive at ECU due to COVID cases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As ECU students and faculty prepare to switch to online learning for the fall semester, they're also rolling up their sleeves for one final blood drive.

Due to the switch to remote learning, ECU has canceled all blood drives scheduled through the fall semester.

The September 4th blood drive will be one last chance to give blood. The drive will be held at the Greenville Mall beside JCPenney from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The American Red Cross will also be giving away a pair of socks as a free gift to those who take time to donate.

