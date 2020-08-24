Advertisement

Day one of RNC kicks off Monday

RNC
RNC(RNC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Republicans are set to take the national stage for the RNC.

The Republican National Convention begins Monday in Charlotte. The four-day event will include pre-recorded content and live speeches.

Former ambassador to the United Kingdom and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is among the speakers.

Other speakers include representative Jim Jordan and Andrew Pollack whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

The president’s oldest child, Donald Trump Junior is also expected to speak.

