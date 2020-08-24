Craven County deputies searching for missing 21-year old

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s is Office looking for a 21-year old woman who went missing Saturday afternoon.

Deputies describe McKinsey Parker as 5′8, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They say she has a "V" tattoo on her right wrist, and a tattoo of words on her left shoulder.

Parker was was last seen wearing a long sleeve, tan, off-the-shoulder shirt, with dark shorts, brown sandals, and was carrying a tan purse.

According to deputies, she was last seen on Saturday around 12:00 p.m. on Pine Street in Bridgeton getting into an unknown vehicle with an unknown person.

Anyone with information on where Parker might be should contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252)633-2357 or (252)636-6620.

