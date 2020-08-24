COVID-19: Two more deaths confirmed in Craven Co.
Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths.
The county health department said Monday afternoon that there were now 26 deaths in the county.
One resident tested positive on August 6th and died on Friday, while the other received a positive test on August 16th and passed away on Saturday. Health officials say both had underlying medical problems.
Hertford County health officials are reporting an additional COVID-19 related death.
County health officials did not provide any information about the patient. This marks the county’s 13th death.
Across the state, there have been 2,535 deaths.
The state Department of Health and Human Services says as of Monday there have been 156,396 positive cases of the virus.
|COUNTY
|CASES
|DEATHS
|Beaufort County
|568
|9
|Bertie County
|362
|5
|Camden County
|87
|2
|Carteret County
|454
|6
|Chowan County
|186
|2
|Craven County (includes non-residents)
|907
|26
|Currituck County
|89
|0
|Dare County (includes non-residents)
|417
|2
|Duplin County
|2,060
|49
|Edgecombe County
|854
|17
|Gates County
|75
|2
|Greene County
|373
|3
|Halifax County
|816
|9
|Hertford County
|467
|13
|Hyde County
|77
|0
|Jones County
|127
|14
|Lenoir County
|726
|12
|Martin County
|316
|7
|Nash County
|1,476
|22
|Northampton County
|366
|17
|Onslow County
|1,355
|13
|Pamlico County
|94
|3
|Pasquotank County
|513
|22
|Perquimans County
|105
|2
|Pitt County
|2,670
|15
|Tyrrell County
|105
|2
|Washington County
|168
|4
|Wayne County
|2,699
|46
|Wilson County
|1,670
|36