COVID-19: Two more deaths confirmed in Craven Co.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths.

The county health department said Monday afternoon that there were now 26 deaths in the county.

One resident tested positive on August 6th and died on Friday, while the other received a positive test on August 16th and passed away on Saturday. Health officials say both had underlying medical problems.

Hertford County health officials are reporting an additional COVID-19 related death.

County health officials did not provide any information about the patient. This marks the county’s 13th death.

Across the state, there have been 2,535 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says as of Monday there have been 156,396 positive cases of the virus.