COVID-19: Two more deaths confirmed in Craven Co.

Here are the latest state COVID-19 updates.
This shows the number of COVID-19 cases across the state.(NCDHHS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County confirmed two additional COVID-19 deaths.

The county health department said Monday afternoon that there were now 26 deaths in the county.

One resident tested positive on August 6th and died on Friday, while the other received a positive test on August 16th and passed away on Saturday. Health officials say both had underlying medical problems.

Hertford County health officials are reporting an additional COVID-19 related death.

County health officials did not provide any information about the patient. This marks the county’s 13th death.

Across the state, there have been 2,535 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says as of Monday there have been 156,396 positive cases of the virus.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Beaufort County5689
Bertie County3625
Camden County872
Carteret County4546
Chowan County1862
Craven County (includes non-residents)90726
Currituck County890
Dare County (includes non-residents)4172
Duplin County2,06049
Edgecombe County85417
Gates County752
Greene County3733
Halifax County8169
Hertford County46713
Hyde County770
Jones County12714
Lenoir County72612
Martin County3167
Nash County1,47622
Northampton County36617
Onslow County1,35513
Pamlico County943
Pasquotank County51322
Perquimans County1052
Pitt County2,67015
Tyrrell County1052
Washington County1684
Wayne County2,69946
Wilson County1,67036

