Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Hurricane

Marco makes landfall; Laura expected to strengthen

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storm Marco is weakening as is approaches Louisiana. Tropical Storm is forecast to strengthen over the gulf of Mexico.

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

News

Williamston outdoor theater space to be revitalized

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Residents of Martin County can expect to see a new project coming to downtown Williamson this fall.

News

Marines make COVID safety repairs and additions for primary school

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Camp Lejeune Marines helped a primary school in Jacksonville get ready to reopen and allow students to return to school safely.

Latest News

News

Local delegates tout Republican response at National Convention

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
The first order of business on Monday was the formal nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence.

News

N.C. Attorney General, political science professor weigh in on state of mail-in voting

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Attorney General Josh Stein says despite the current lawsuit, he’s still confident mail-in voting will be safe.

News

Global Zoom outage disrupts online learning for students in East

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Global outages Monday with the Zoom video conference system caused problems for many Eastern Carolina students learning from home.

News

Governor Cooper urges extension to the Census deadline

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Governor Roy Cooper joined a coalition of governors from Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington to urge the US Census Bureau to extend the Census through October 31 to help ensure a complete count.

News

FEMA turns down homeless housing funding, leaving nearly 150 people nowhere to go

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request made by Trillium, a crisis management agency, to fund its Hotels for Health program. It was created under Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 Recovery Act to provide the homeless with temporary housing while shelters are closed.