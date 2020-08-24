Advertisement

Back from the dead: Woman found alive by funeral home workers

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDIV/NBC News)  After a 20-year-old Michigan woman was declared dead on Sunday, a funeral home discovered she was still breathing -- and very much alive.

The woman was found in cardiac arrest inside her home in Southfield on Sunday morning. The family called 911 and Southfield fire crews responded.

Southfield Fire released a statement:

“At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

Southfield Fire

Sources with knowledge of this investigation say Southfield police allegedly saw her move and breathe and called the fire crews back, but fire crews claim those were the side effects of the medication given to her.

The woman was picked up and transported to a Detroit funeral home between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday. That’s when employees at the funeral home discovered that she was still breathing.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3hqht11

Copyright 2020 WDIV/NBC News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fiat Chrysler recalls diesel engines to fix stalling problem

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 132,000 vehicles worldwide to fix a problem that could cause some diesel engines to stall.

News

Back from the dead: Woman found alive by funeral home workers

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Detroit funeral home workers discover 20-year-old woman is still breathing hours after she was declared dead.

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

National

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned.

Latest News

National

Zoom reports partial outage of video meetings and webinars

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The company’s service status page reported a problem with customers trying to access Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars.

National Politics

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National Politics

LIVE: Postal chief urges voters to request, return ballots early

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is warning that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back to elections officials on time.

National

Protests erupt after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, setting off a night of protests and unrest in which officers fired tear gas and demonstrators apparently hurled objects back at them and set fire to parked cars.

News

COVID-19: Hertford County health officials report 13th death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The total number of positive confirmed Coronavirus cases in North Carolina to 155,113

National Politics

Jim Bakker gets PPP loans during legal fight on fraud claims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When the U.S. government extended pandemic hardship loans to thousands of religious institutions, Jim Bakker and Morningside USA, his ministry in Blue Eye, Missouri, were among the most high-profile recipients.