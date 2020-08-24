Back from the dead: Woman found alive by funeral home workers

(WDIV/NBC News) After a 20-year-old Michigan woman was declared dead on Sunday, a funeral home discovered she was still breathing -- and very much alive.

The woman was found in cardiac arrest inside her home in Southfield on Sunday morning. The family called 911 and Southfield fire crews responded.

Southfield Fire released a statement:

“At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing. The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

Sources with knowledge of this investigation say Southfield police allegedly saw her move and breathe and called the fire crews back, but fire crews claim those were the side effects of the medication given to her.

The woman was picked up and transported to a Detroit funeral home between 11:30 a.m. and noon on Sunday. That’s when employees at the funeral home discovered that she was still breathing.

