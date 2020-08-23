UNC identifies two more COVID-19 clusters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The University of North Carolina has identified two more clusters of COVID-19 cases.

The university announced Saturday the clusters have been identified at Craige Residence Hall and Alpha Delta Pi sorority house.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity in location, and location is defined as a single residential hall or dwelling.

The university says individuals in the clusters are isolating and receiving medical monitoring.

On Friday, UNC-Chapel Hill alerted students, staff and faculty that a cluster of COVID-19 cases turned up at Carmichael Residence Hall.

