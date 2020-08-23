Advertisement

UNC clears athletes to practice; football to resume Monday

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities earlier this week.

The school announced the move Saturday, allowing some programs to resume activities Sunday. That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

The list also includes the football team, but that program will wait until Monday to resume practice.

All other sports programs at the school will remain on hold for now.

The announcement comes three days after the decision to pause activities amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases on campus, including in student housing and a fraternity.=

Those rising cases led the school to cancel in-person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction.

Athletes had continued access to services such as academic support and medical care during the stoppage, which also included the closure of campus recreation facilities.

Athletes are among the groups of students who are permitted to remain in on-campus housing after the move to online-only undergraduate courses.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

