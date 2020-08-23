UNC Charlotte to delay start of in-person classes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System has made adjustments to its plans for the fall semester for UNC Charlotte.

Here is a list of changes from Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber:

• UNC Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Monday, September 7, but will delay the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person classes for three weeks, until Thursday, October 1.

• All classes that start on September 7 will be online or remote.

• All undergraduate classes will be suspended on September 28 and 29 to allow for new campus move-in dates and transition to online instruction.

• On-campus dining will continue.

• Residence life is working to reduce the density of residence halls to achieve single-room capacity.

• Move-in will take place on September 26 through 29.

• You can cancel your on-campus housing contracts until Friday, September 4.

• On-campus students will be allowed to stay should online instruction extend through the rest of the semester.

• Research laboratories will remain open, and so will the library and other on-campus facilities.

The decision to adjust our plan was not made lightly. I recognize that these changes will be frustrating for some and a relief for others. However, this decision is made with the health and well-being of our students and employees as our top priorities. The additional time allows the county’s infection rate to further stabilize, creating a safer environment for our University and our community this fall. The safety of our campus will continue to guide all of our discussions and our planning.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.