UNC Charlotte to delay start of in-person classes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The UNC System has made adjustments to its plans for the fall semester for UNC Charlotte.
Here is a list of changes from Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber:
• UNC Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Monday, September 7, but will delay the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person classes for three weeks, until Thursday, October 1.
• All classes that start on September 7 will be online or remote.
• All undergraduate classes will be suspended on September 28 and 29 to allow for new campus move-in dates and transition to online instruction.
• On-campus dining will continue.
• Residence life is working to reduce the density of residence halls to achieve single-room capacity.
• Move-in will take place on September 26 through 29.
• You can cancel your on-campus housing contracts until Friday, September 4.
• On-campus students will be allowed to stay should online instruction extend through the rest of the semester.
• Research laboratories will remain open, and so will the library and other on-campus facilities.
