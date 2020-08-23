Advertisement

Police: One dead, suspect arrested in Greenville homicide investigation

Greenville police are investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.
Greenville police are investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the homicide happened on Summerhaven Drive.

One victim is dead, and the suspect has been arrested.

Police have blocked off one westbound lane of Firetower Road near Belle Meade Apartments.

Traffic is still being allowed through, but drivers should expect delays.

Stay with WITN on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Marco becomes hurricane as Laura approaches Cuba

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard, Phillip Williams and Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are both expected to reach hurricane strength before hitting Louisiana.

News

Plane makes emergency landing in McDowell County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The pilot exited the aircraft on his own and has not been reported injured.

News

UNC Charlotte to delay start of in-person classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
UNC Charlotte will begin classes as scheduled on Monday, September 7, but will delay the start of undergraduate and graduate in-person classes for three weeks, until Thursday, October 1.

Breaking

ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester

Updated: 8 hours ago
University residence halls will move-out this week ending on Aug. 30. The university says they will work with international students, student athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.

Latest News

News

Elizabeth City 12-year-old reported missing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Cheyanne Hardison is described as around 5′6, weighing about 165 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Cloud cover slowly breaks this afternoon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Saturday and Sunday will be warm and muggy.

News

UNC identifies two more COVID-19 clusters

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The university announced Saturday the clusters have been identified at Craige Residence Hall and Alpha Delta Pi sorority house.

News

Candlelight rally to be held in Wilson for Cannon Hinnant

Updated: 23 hours ago
There will be a candlelight rally for Cannon Hinnant at the Wilson County Courthouse.

News

State Highway Patrol intern, ECU student dies in patrol vehicle crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
State Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of an intern who was killed in a crash on Saturday, August 22.

News

Six additional COVID-19 clusters identified at ECU

Updated: 23 hours ago
ECU has identified another cluster of COVID-19 cases within residence halls on campus.