Police: One dead, suspect arrested in Greenville homicide investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the homicide happened on Summerhaven Drive.

One victim is dead, and the suspect has been arrested.

Police have blocked off one westbound lane of Firetower Road near Belle Meade Apartments.

Traffic is still being allowed through, but drivers should expect delays.

