POLICE: Man shot and killed near Elizabeth City

Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A 19-year-old Eastern Carolina man has been shot dead.

Elizabeth City Police say the shooting happened Saturday, August 22 around 3:40 p.m. near the Holy Trinity Community Church, in Elizabeth City.

According to police, they responded to a call in the area of South Road Street in reference to a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found Dominique Daguizan, 19, of Elizabeth City with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Police say he was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

He later died from his injuries.

There is no further information at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Elizabeth City Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555

