Plane makes emergency landing in McDowell County
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A small plane made an emergency landing in McDowell County.
The county’s 911 center received multiple calls about an airplane in distress, according to a Facebook post from Emergency Management.
The plane landed around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 on I-40.
The pilot exited the aircraft on his own and has not been reported injured.
See the post below:
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.