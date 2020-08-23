Advertisement

Plane makes emergency landing in McDowell County

Plane makes emergency landing
Plane makes emergency landing(McDowell County Emergency Management)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A small plane made an emergency landing in McDowell County.

The county’s 911 center received multiple calls about an airplane in distress, according to a Facebook post from Emergency Management.

The plane landed around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 on I-40.

The pilot exited the aircraft on his own and has not been reported injured.

See the post below:

Small airplane makes emergency landing on I-40: At 5:38 p.m. a small airplane made an emergency landing on I-40 EB near...

Posted by McDowell County 911 / Emergency Management on Saturday, 22 August 2020

