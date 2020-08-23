Plane makes emergency landing in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A small plane made an emergency landing in McDowell County.

The county’s 911 center received multiple calls about an airplane in distress, according to a Facebook post from Emergency Management.

The plane landed around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22 on I-40.

The pilot exited the aircraft on his own and has not been reported injured.

