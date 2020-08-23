Marco nears hurricane strength as Laura hits Haiti

The official tracks of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura over the Gulf of Mexico as of the 8 a.m. update (8-23) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura continues to power over the Dominican Republic and Haiti this morning. The exposure to land has stunted the increasing wind speeds around the center of Laura. Despite more land exposure in its path (Cuba), it is not expected to fall below tropical storm strength. Once Laura clears the northwestern corner of Cuba, Laura will intensify fairly rapidly, now forecast to reach category two hurricane strength by Wednesday night. It is still forecast to make landfall in the U.S. early along the Louisiana coast with timing set for late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning.

The official track of Tropical Storm Laura as of the 8 a.m. update (8-23) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Marco

After a day of forecast track adjustments Saturday, Marco’s current track continues to show a Louisiana landfall by Monday afternoon. The conditions for tropical system intensification in the Gulf of Mexico are prime and the rise in Marco’s wind speeds over the last 24 hours is evidence of this fact. Winds have gone from 50 mph early Saturday morning to now 70 mph. Wind speeds need to reach or exceed 74 mph to be considered hurricane strength. Marco is expected to make landfall near New Orleans, LA Monday afternoon as a category 1 hurricane. It will weaken quickly after landfall, but the rain it dumps over the Gulf Coast is the biggest concern as Laura will arrive approximately 60 hours after Marco.

The official track of Tropical Storm Marco as of the 8 a.m. update (8-23) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Never in history have 2 hurricanes happened at the same time over the Gulf of Mexico. The storms are now forecast to make landfall within about 100 to 150 miles of each other along the Louisiana coastline with only 60 hours separating their arrival.

