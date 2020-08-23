Louisiana landfall expected for both Laura and Marco

The tracks of Marco and Laura as of the 5 p.m. update (8-22) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura continues to power westward through the northern Caribbean at 20+ mph. This, along with its southward track adjustment, is helping keep the strength of the tropical storm in check for the next few days. With the official track now passing over the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba, it will be interesting to see how the storm holds up. NHC forecasts indicate hurricane potential as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with a Wednesday morning landfall at category 1 strength along the Louisiana coastline.

The official track of Tropical Storm Laura as of the 11 p.m. update (8-22) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Tropical Storm Marco

The official track of Tropical Storm Marco has gone through some fairly significant changes. The NHC forecast now shows Marco making landfall along the Louisiana coastline as a category 1 hurricane. Previous forecasts had the storm heading towards LA, then turning towards Houston, TX before making landfall. Wind speeds of Marco over the last 24 hours have increased by about 15 mph, now up to 65 mph. Storm movement remains largely unchanged, still moving at about 13 mph to the north-northwest.

The official track of Tropical Storm Marco as of the 11 p.m. update (8-22) (Charlie Ironmonger)

Both Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco may reach the Gulf of Mexico as hurricanes. Never in history have 2 hurricanes happened at the same time over the Gulf of Mexico. The storms are now forecast to make landfall within about 100 to 150 miles of each other along the Louisiana coastline with only 48 hours separating their arrival.

African Coast

A tropical wave has moved off the African coast and will encounter warm waters over the next several days. This area may slowly develop as it moves over the deep Atlantic later this week.

2 day naming chance: 10%

5 day naming chance: 10%

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.