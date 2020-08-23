Advertisement

Elizabeth City man found dead inside home

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police are investigating a possible homicide.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a person found dead on Saturday, August 22 at 4:37 p.m.

Police are calling this a homicide on Herrington Road in Elizabeth City.

Police say, Jeremy Floyd, 29, of Elizabeth City, was found dead inside his home.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact them at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

