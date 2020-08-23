Elizabeth city man found dead in roadway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man found dead on the roadway.

According to law officials, this happened Sunday, August 23 around midnight by the intersection of North Road Street and Cypress Street in Elizabeth City which is near Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church.

According to Police, the victim Cody Turner, 22, of Elizabeth City, was found dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or the City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

