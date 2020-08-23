Elizabeth City 12-year-old reported missing

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A 12-year-old is missing in Elizabeth City.

Police say Cheyanne Hardison was reported missing around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22.

She was last seen around South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City.

Hardison is described as around 5′6, weighing about 165 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Elizabeth City Police at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.

